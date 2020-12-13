Global  
 

AP Explains: What's in store when the Electoral College meets

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
AP Explains: What's in store when the Electoral College meetsAmerican voters cast their ballots for president more than a month ago, but the votes that officially matter will be cast tomorrow. That's when the United States Electoral College meets.The US Constitution gives the electors the...
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: What is the electoral college?

What is the electoral college? 02:46

 The president of the United States is not chosen directly by voters, but by what's known as the electoral college.

Electoral college Electoral college Set of electors who are selected to elect a candidate to a particular office

Face The Nation: Garrett, Gottlieb, Salvanto

 Missed the second half of the show? The latest on hospitals struggling to cope with the coronavirus surge, voters split on willingness to take COVID-19 vaccine..
CBS News

CBS News poll: Most feel election is "settled" but Trump voters disagree

 CBS News Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto has the latest on voters' views of the election results ahead of the Electoral College meeting on..
CBS News

Meet the Electoral College’s Biggest Critics: Some of the Electors Themselves

 “Do we really want 538 Bob Nemanichs electing our president?” Bob Nemanich, a former elector, doesn’t. And he is hopeful that 2020 might put future..
NYTimes.com

Thousands of Trump supporters rally in DC before Electoral College vote

 As many as 15,000 Trump supporters are expected to gather Saturday to protest "voter fraud" and demand "election integrity" in the 2020 presidential..
USATODAY.com

Electoral College: The people who ultimately pick the US president

 Members of the US Electoral College meet on Monday - but who are they?
BBC News
Thousands march, pray to protest Trump's election loss [Video]

Thousands march, pray to protest Trump's election loss

[NFA] Conservative groups alleging without evidence that President-elect Joe Biden stole the U.S. election gathered for protests across the country on Saturday, including one in Washington featuring President Trump's recently pardoned former national security adviser. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:40Published

Trump returns to court in Wisconsin as time running out

 President Donald Trump s campaign was returning to a Wisconsin court on Friday to argue for the state's election results to be overturned, with the Electoral..
WorldNews

Live politics updates: Biden, Harris to introduce more staff picks as Electoral College prepares to vote Monday

 Despite Trump's refusal to accept Joe Biden's election win, the Electoral College will vote Monday, possibly sealing the president's electoral fate.
USATODAY.com

Trump Still Pushes To Overturn Election [Video]

Trump Still Pushes To Overturn Election

Donald Trump appeared on Fox & Friends to vow to keep pursuing legal challenges in several swing states. The President said that legal challenges will "continue to go forward," despite numerous..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:35Published
All 50 States Have Certified Election Results [Video]

All 50 States Have Certified Election Results

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have certified their presidential election results. West Virginia was the final state to certify presidential election results on Wednesday. President-elect..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Snowman toys say, 'Hail, Satan!' in diabolical prank [Video]

Snowman toys say, 'Hail, Satan!' in diabolical prank

Happy, jolly soul? Not these snowmen. Half a dozen snowman toys designed to mimic what you say were set to repeat "Hail, Satan" at a Big Lots store in Tucson, Arizona. Watch the prank here, filmed by..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:41Published

The Electoral College Shouldn't Matter More Than the Majority's Votes

 Majority rule shapes our lives — except when it comes to electing the president.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •NaturalNews.com

What’s in store when the Electoral College meets

 Voters cast their ballots for president more than a month ago, but the votes that officially matter will be cast Monday. That's when the Electoral College meets....
Japan Today Also reported by •Upworthy

Donald Trump says he is hopeful of continuing as US president

Donald Trump says he is hopeful of continuing as US president Washington: Days before the official certification of the November 3 US presidential elections in favour of his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, President Donald...
WorldNews