Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iran Executes Dissident Journalist Rouhallah Zam On Vague Charges

Eurasia Review Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Iran Executes Dissident Journalist Rouhallah Zam On Vague ChargesIranian authorities executed a prominent dissident and journalist on December 12, 2020, after convicting him on vague national security charges, Human Rights Watch said. Rouhallah Zam, founder of the popular Telegram channel Amadnews, was likely detained while on a visit to Iraq in October 2019 and forcibly returned to Iran,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Iran executes dissident journalist

Iran executes dissident journalist 01:20

 Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, who was convicted of fomenting violence during anti-government protests in 2017, was executed on Saturday, Iran's state television reported. Olivia Chan reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Iran executes journalist who encouraged 2017 protests [Video]

Iran executes journalist who encouraged 2017 protests

Iran executed a once-exiled journalist over his online work that helped inspire nationwide economic protests in 2017.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:00Published
Iran keeps death sentence for France-based journo [Video]

Iran keeps death sentence for France-based journo

Iran said on Tuesday that its Supreme Court had upheld a death sentence against a high-profile dissident journalist who was captured last year in what Tehran calls an intelligence operation, after..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published