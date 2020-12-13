Iran Executes Dissident Journalist Rouhallah Zam On Vague Charges
Sunday, 13 December 2020 () Iranian authorities executed a prominent dissident and journalist on December 12, 2020, after convicting him on vague national security charges, Human Rights Watch said. Rouhallah Zam, founder of the popular Telegram channel Amadnews, was likely detained while on a visit to Iraq in October 2019 and forcibly returned to Iran,...
Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, who was convicted of fomenting violence during anti-government protests in 2017, was executed on Saturday, Iran's state television reported. Olivia Chan reports.