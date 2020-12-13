Covid-19 coronavirus: Japan, South Korea set new daily infection records
Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Japan's daily coronavirus cases have exceeded 3000 for the first time while the government delays stricter measures for fear of hurting the economy ahead of the holiday season.The 3030 new cases, including 621 in Tokyo, took Japan's...
Japan's daily coronavirus cases have exceeded 3000 for the first time while the government delays stricter measures for fear of hurting the economy ahead of the holiday season.The 3030 new cases, including 621 in Tokyo, took Japan's...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
South Korea Country in East Asia
Covid pandemic: South Korea sees record rise in daily casesThe country has been praised as a model of how to deal with coronavirus but cases have surged.
BBC News
Pandemic: South Korea, Japan face changes to everyday life
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:05Published
Where water turns to snow: South Korean ultra-cold warehouse prepares to store Pfizer's vaccineBy Joyce Lee PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (Reuters) - Some of the rooms in Korea Superfreeze Inc's coldest warehouse are so frigid that a cup of warm water thrown..
WorldNews
Tokio Disambiguation page providing links to topics that could be referred to by the same search term
'The Last of Us Part II' and 'Animal Crossing' take early wins: Winners, top moments from The Game AwardsThe Game Awards, the Oscars of video games, is being broadcast live from studios in Los Angeles, London and Tokyo.
USATODAY.com
Tokyo stocks close higher after US ralliesTokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday as investors took heart from Wall Street records fuelled by progress in the race to produce coronavirus vaccines. The..
WorldNews
“Sunday Morning” Full Episode 12/6Guest host: Martha Teichner. In our cover story, Ted Koppel examines the looming eviction crisis in the midst of a pandemic. Plus: Allison Aubrey looks at the..
CBS News
Amusement park in Japan offers ferris wheel cubicles for stunning views while working remoteAs the coronavirus pandemic drags on, and people around the world brace for many more months stuck at home, people in Japan are going to great lengths to get out..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources