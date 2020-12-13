Global  
 

Covid-19 coronavirus: Japan, South Korea set new daily infection records

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: Japan, South Korea set new daily infection recordsJapan's daily coronavirus cases have exceeded 3000 for the first time while the government delays stricter measures for fear of hurting the economy ahead of the holiday season.The 3030 new cases, including 621 in Tokyo, took Japan's...
 South Korea reported a record 950 daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, exceeding the late February peak of 909, with the president calling the country's third wave of COVID-19 an "emergency". Emer McCarthy reports.

Covid pandemic: South Korea sees record rise in daily cases

 The country has been praised as a model of how to deal with coronavirus but cases have surged.
BBC News
Pandemic: South Korea, Japan face changes to everyday life [Video]

Pandemic: South Korea, Japan face changes to everyday life

While some people and businesses have struggled to adapt, others have come up with novel ways to stay afloat.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:05Published

Where water turns to snow: South Korean ultra-cold warehouse prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

 By Joyce Lee PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (Reuters) - Some of the rooms in Korea Superfreeze Inc's coldest warehouse are so frigid that a cup of warm water thrown..
WorldNews

'The Last of Us Part II' and 'Animal Crossing' take early wins: Winners, top moments from The Game Awards

 The Game Awards, the Oscars of video games, is being broadcast live from studios in Los Angeles, London and Tokyo.
USATODAY.com

Tokyo stocks close higher after US rallies

 Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday as investors took heart from Wall Street records fuelled by progress in the race to produce coronavirus vaccines. The..
WorldNews

“Sunday Morning” Full Episode 12/6

 Guest host: Martha Teichner. In our cover story, Ted Koppel examines the looming eviction crisis in the midst of a pandemic. Plus: Allison Aubrey looks at the..
CBS News

Amusement park in Japan offers ferris wheel cubicles for stunning views while working remote

 As the coronavirus pandemic drags on, and people around the world brace for many more months stuck at home, people in Japan are going to great lengths to get out..
CBS News

The South Korean president brings in the military to help step up testing - amid warnings hospitals could soon be overwhelmed.

US coronavirus cases, deaths, and hospitalizations set new records almost daily. According to Business Insider experts are nervously eyeing Americans' behavior during Thanksgiving. Public health..

