Byron Bay's Main Beach washed away in wild La Nina event
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Byron Bay's Main Beach has been washed away as wild weather batters the coast. A man was almost dragged into a ferocious tide as he tried to take a picture of the carnage.The beach's sand has been completely covered with water due...
Byron Bay, New South Wales Town in New South Wales, Australia
Byron Bay: Why a famous Australian beach is disappearingA change in wave patterns - the worst in decades - is "starving" sand from Byron Bay's iconic beach.
BBC News
La Niña A coupled ocean-atmosphere phenomenon that is the counterpart of El Niño
