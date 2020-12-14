Global  
 

Byron Bay's Main Beach washed away in wild La Nina event

New Zealand Herald Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Byron Bay's Main Beach washed away in wild La Nina eventByron Bay's Main Beach has been washed away as wild weather batters the coast. A man was almost dragged into a ferocious tide as he tried to take a picture of the carnage.The beach's sand has been completely covered with water due...
Byron Bay, New South Wales Byron Bay, New South Wales Town in New South Wales, Australia

Byron Bay: Why a famous Australian beach is disappearing

 A change in wave patterns - the worst in decades - is "starving" sand from Byron Bay's iconic beach.
BBC News

La Niña La Niña A coupled ocean-atmosphere phenomenon that is the counterpart of El Niño

