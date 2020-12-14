Global  
 

Leaked Chinese Communist Party records show CCP members employed in senior, specialist and advisory positions

FOXNews.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
In a coordinated effort lasting more than a decade, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) used a recruitment agency to infiltrate British, Australian, and U.S. consulates in Shanghai. 
