Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

British spy thriller author John le Carre dies aged 89

IndiaTimes Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
John le Carre, the British writer best known for his Cold War espionage novels "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" and "The Spy Who Came In From The Cold", has died aged 89, his agent and family said Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Cold War author John le Carre dies aged 89

Cold War author John le Carre dies aged 89 01:09

 The writer David Cornwell, who was better known by his pen name John Le Carre,has died aged 89, the literary agency Curtis Brown has announced. The authordied after a short battle with pneumonia.He was considered legendary for hisespionage-themed novels, which were published over five decades. He...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

British Espionage Writer John le Carré Dies At 89 [Video]

British Espionage Writer John le Carré Dies At 89

CNN reports best-selling British espionage writer John le Carré died Saturday. He was 89. Born David Cornwell, his family said in a statement that he died from pneumonia not related to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Spy City Trailer - Dominic Cooper, Johanna Wokalek, Leonie Benesch [Video]

Spy City Trailer - Dominic Cooper, Johanna Wokalek, Leonie Benesch

Spy City Season 1 Trailer - A six-part spy thriller series - Dominic Cooper, Johanna Wokalek, Leonie Benesch - Plot synopsis: An English spy who is sent to Berlin in 1961 to sift out a traitor in the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:43Published