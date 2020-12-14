Global  
 

British spy thriller author John le Carre dies aged 89

Khaleej Times Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The author wrote 25 novels and one memoir in a career spanning six decades, selling some 60 million books worldwide.
News video: Cold War author John le Carre dies aged 89

Cold War author John le Carre dies aged 89 01:09

 The writer David Cornwell, who was better known by his pen name John Le Carre,has died aged 89, the literary agency Curtis Brown has announced. The authordied after a short battle with pneumonia.He was considered legendary for hisespionage-themed novels, which were published over five decades. He...

