South Korea orders schools to shut as COVID-19 cases spike Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

South Korea ordered schools to close from Tuesday in the capital Seoul and surrounding areas as it battles its worst outbreak of novel coronavirus since the pandemic began,… 👓 View full article

