Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | Probe of Biden's son places new scrutiny on US attorney general pick

News24 Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
A newly revealed federal criminal probe into the business dealings of Joe Biden's son Hunter will complicate the president-elect's selection of a new US attorney general, former Justice Department officials and legal experts said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: AG Barr Told DOJ To Keep Mum On Hunter Biden Probes Before Election

AG Barr Told DOJ To Keep Mum On Hunter Biden Probes Before Election 00:46

 US Attorney General William Barr did not want the Department of Justice to reveal it was investigating Hunter Biden before the 2020 presidential election. According to Business Insider, Barr went to great lengths to prevent prosecutors and senior DOJ officials from disclosing it was probing Hunter...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

In Another Swipe At Trump, AG Barr Won't Investigate Hunter Biden Or Voter Fraud [Video]

In Another Swipe At Trump, AG Barr Won't Investigate Hunter Biden Or Voter Fraud

Outgoing US Attorney General Bill Barr most likely infuriated President Donald Trump even more on Monday. That's when he said he wouldn't be appointing special counsels to investigate either..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
'No plans' for special counsel in Hunter Biden probe -Barr [Video]

'No plans' for special counsel in Hunter Biden probe -Barr

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday he has no plans to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, son of President-elect Joe Biden.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published
Barr: No need to appoint prosecutors to investigate Hunter Biden [Video]

Barr: No need to appoint prosecutors to investigate Hunter Biden

Attorney General William Barr says he has no intention to appoint a special counsel to investigate President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Barr Says Won’t Appoint Special Counsel To Investigate Hunter Biden

Barr Says Won’t Appoint Special Counsel To Investigate Hunter Biden US Attorney General William Barr has no intention of naming a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of President-elect Joe Biden, whose business...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Business InsiderMediaite

Biden will not discuss Hunter Biden probe with attorney general candidates: Psaki

 President-elect Joe Biden's pick for White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, told "Fox News Sunday" that Biden will not discuss any investigation of his son...
FOXNews.com