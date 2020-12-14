Global  
 

Next four to six months could be worst of pandemic, warns Bill Gates

Mid-Day Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, whose foundation has been part of the effort to develop and deliver COVID-19 vaccines, warned on Sunday that the next four to six months could be the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Sadly, the next four to six months could be the worst of the pandemic. The IHME (Institute for Health Metrics...
0
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Bill Gates says next 4-6 months could be worst of pandemic | Oneindia News

Bill Gates says next 4-6 months could be worst of pandemic | Oneindia News 01:07

 Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has warned that the next 4-6months could be the worst of the pandemic. "Because we can see that this will end, and you don't want somebody you love to be the last to die of coronavirus," he said. Watch the video to know more. #BillGates #MelindaGates...

Related news from verified sources

