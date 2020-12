Philadelphia Eagles Name Jalen Hurts Starting Quarterback Against New Orleans Saints Carson Wentz has been benched. The Eagles named Jalen Hurts their starting quarterback against the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

Emmanuel Acho: Eagles' decision to start Jalen Hurts over Wentz is a lose-lose situation | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley discuss the Philadelphia Eagles' decision to start Jalen Hurts over QB Carson Wentz. Hear why Acho believes this is a lose-lose situation and that Doug Pederson is..

Eagles Fans React To Benching Of Carson Wentz For Jalen Hurts Kimberly Davis reports.

Bucky Brooks: Jalen Hurts will give Eagles a much needed reset against Saints | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Bucky Brooks joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss if Jalen Hurts can provide a spark for the Philadelphia Eagles in their week 14 matchup against...

Jalen Hurts on providing spark in first career start, an Eagles 24-21 win over the Saints As usual, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stayed humble after leading his team to a 24-21 win over the New Orleans Saints, saying the win wasn't all...

