Northwestern distances itself from former lecturer after controversial op-ed urging Jill Biden to drop 'Dr.' title

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources As Trump Fumes, The Obamas Congratulate Biden, Harris



Multiple news outlets have projected that former VP Joe Biden has won the election, and former President Barack Obama is thrilled. According to Business Insider, Obama congratulated president-elect.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:38 Published on November 7, 2020 Biden Mixes Trump Up With Bush During Major Campaign Event



On Sunday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held an online campaign event. During the event he very-clearly mixes up President Donald Trump and former President George Bush. At the event.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:29 Published on October 26, 2020

Related news from verified sources Northwestern wipes ex-lecturer from website after criticizing Jill Biden's 'Dr.' title Northwestern University wiped one of its former lecturers from the school’s Web site after he penned a controversial Wall Street Journal...

Upworthy 13 hours ago



