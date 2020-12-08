First Covid-19 vaccine shipments arrive in Canada

Canada's first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrive
The first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Canada on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, and some Canadians are expected to roll up their sleeves for a shot as soon as Monday. Libby Hogan reports.
Canada's first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives
The first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Canada on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, and some Canadians are expected to roll up their sleeves for a shot as soon as Monday. Libby Hogan reports.
Nearly 3 Million Doses Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Being Delivered Across Country
Shipments of Pfizer's vaccine are on the move across the country. UPS and FedEx are teaming up with the federal government to launch the nation's most ambitious immunization project ever; Kris Van..