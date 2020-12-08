Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First Covid-19 vaccine shipments arrive in Canada

IndiaTimes Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Canada's first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrive [Video]

Canada's first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrive

The first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Canada on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, and some Canadians are expected to roll up their sleeves for a shot as soon as Monday. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published
Canada's first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives [Video]

Canada's first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrives

The first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Canada on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, and some Canadians are expected to roll up their sleeves for a shot as soon as Monday. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published
Nearly 3 Million Doses Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Being Delivered Across Country [Video]

Nearly 3 Million Doses Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Being Delivered Across Country

Shipments of Pfizer's vaccine are on the move across the country. UPS and FedEx are teaming up with the federal government to launch the nation's most ambitious immunization project ever; Kris Van..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

'It's a miracle': First COVID-19 vaccine shipments arriving today, more en route

 The first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine are slated to arrive in Canada later today.
CTV News

Ottawa says it's not alarmed by Trump's threat to restrict vaccine exports

 Federal Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said today he doesn't expect a U.S. attempt to restrict overseas shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will...
CBC.ca