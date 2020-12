You Might Like

Related news from verified sources F1 video game developer Codemasters set to be bought by EA for $1.2bn Formula 1's official video game developer Codemasters is set to be bought by Electronic Arts in a deal worth $1.2 billion

Autosport 23 minutes ago



EA is buying Codemasters for $1.2 billion to take lead in racing game market Electronic Arts has agreed to buy out UK developer Codemasters in a move that could see the US publishing giant wrest control of the racing video game genre. The...

The Verge 1 hour ago