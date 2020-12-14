Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Le Carré Remembered: Gary Oldman, Stephen King And Others Pay Tribute To Celebrated Spy Novelist

Upworthy Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Various figures from Hollywood and media took to social media to pay tribute to iconic spy novelist John le Carré, who died at the age...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Gary Oldman leads tributes to John le Carre

Gary Oldman leads tributes to John le Carre 00:58

 The revered spy novel writer, real name David Cornwell, passed away aged 89 at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, after losing his battle with pneumonia.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

British spy novelist John le Carre dies aged 89 [Video]

British spy novelist John le Carre dies aged 89

John Le Carre, author of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, wrote 25 novels and one memoir in a career spanning 60 years

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published
'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' author Le Carre dies [Video]

'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' author Le Carre dies

"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, died aged 89 on Saturday (December 12). Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published
British author John le Carré dies aged 89 [Video]

British author John le Carré dies aged 89

"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, died aged 89 on Saturday (December 12). Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published