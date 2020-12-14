John Le Carré Remembered: Gary Oldman, Stephen King And Others Pay Tribute To Celebrated Spy Novelist

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources British spy novelist John le Carre dies aged 89



John Le Carre, author of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, wrote 25 novels and one memoir in a career spanning 60 years Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:04 Published 1 day ago 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' author Le Carre dies



"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, died aged 89 on Saturday (December 12). Bryan Wood reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42 Published 1 day ago British author John le Carré dies aged 89



"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, died aged 89 on Saturday (December 12). Bryan Wood reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42 Published 1 day ago