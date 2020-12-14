|
|
Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs and other services go down simultaneously in multiple countries
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Update: It looks like services are slowly starting to come back again. We’ve contacted Google for a statement about what happened. In...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
How CTV Economics Will Shake Out: Rob Norman
For advertisers, it offers the best of both - the impact of television and a smidgen of the targetability of digital. But how is connected TV shaping up, and what will it look like in the next few..
Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:21Published
Related news from verified sources
|
Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs, and other Google services hit by widespread outage
Many of Google’s most popular services have been hit by the outage. | Image: DownDetector
Multiple Google services and websites including YouTube, Gmail,...
The Verge
|
Gmail, YouTube, and Other Google Services Currently Down in Multiple Countries [Update: Fixed]
Gmail, YouTube and Google Docs are all experiencing severe outages, with reports of problems accessing the services across much of Europe, the U.S., and...
MacRumours.com
|
[Update: Fixed] Gmail, YouTube, Drive, and multiple other Google services appear to be down across the globe
Although usually very reliable, a large outage is affecting multiple Google services including Gmail, YouTube, Drive, and more across the globe.
more…
9to5Google
|