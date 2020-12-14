Global  
 

Should Jalen Hurts be the Eagles' 2020 starter? Could Travis Kelce win Offensive Player of the Year? Judging Week 14 NFL overreactions

Upworthy Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Has the rookie done enough to be the Eagles' quarterback for the rest of the season? Just how good is Travis Kelce? Let's overreact to Week 14.
News video: NFC Week 14 overreactions: Jalen Hurts shocking debut muddles NFC race and Wentz's future

NFC Week 14 overreactions: Jalen Hurts shocking debut muddles NFC race and Wentz's future 01:13

 SportsPulse: Jalen Hurts' debut gave the Eagles new life and a shocking upset win over the New Orleans. It also changed the NFC pecking order and leaves the Carson Wentz era in limbo. Mackenzie Salmon reacts to that and the biggest storylines in the NFC for Week 14.

