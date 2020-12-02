Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google Suite, YouTube and other services are down

Upworthy Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
YouTube down: oops, who unplugged the internet?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Farmers on strike over new farm laws join demonstration at Delhi border [Video]

Farmers on strike over new farm laws join demonstration at Delhi border

Indian farmers protesting against new farm laws have gathered at Delhi’s borders to join demonstrations on December 8.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Interactive Audio Ads Ready For Tech Platforms: Progress Partners’ MacShane [Video]

Interactive Audio Ads Ready For Tech Platforms: Progress Partners’ MacShane

The history of online audio is a tale of closed-platform listening. But what if the future was interconnectivity with a suite of advanced audio advertising tools? That is what Nick MacShane believes..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 11:00Published
Northeast Ohio is a winter wonderland in first major snowfall of season [Video]

Northeast Ohio is a winter wonderland in first major snowfall of season

Cleveland and other parts of Northeast Ohio have seen its first major snowfall Tuesday, December 1 with a winter storm warning in places across the region.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Gmail, YouTube, and Other Google Services Currently Down in Multiple Countries [Update: Fixed]

 Gmail, YouTube and Google Docs are all experiencing severe outages, with reports of problems accessing the services across much of Europe, the U.S., and...
MacRumours.com

Google services are down right now (Update: they’re back)

Google services are down right now (Update: they’re back) Update (6:04 PM IST / 1:34PM CET): Google services seem to be returning to normal now, after a global outage lasting roughly 40 minutes. However, some users...
The Next Web

Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs and other services go down simultaneously in multiple countries

 Not much more to update yet but we’re seeing and getting word from others that multiple Google services have gone down. Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, Google...
TechCrunch