Google Suite, YouTube and other services are down
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
YouTube down: oops, who unplugged the internet?
Gmail, YouTube, and Other Google Services Currently Down in Multiple Countries [Update: Fixed]
Gmail, YouTube and Google Docs are all experiencing severe outages, with reports of problems accessing the services across much of Europe, the U.S., and...
MacRumours.com
Google services are down right now (Update: they’re back)
Update (6:04 PM IST / 1:34PM CET): Google services seem to be returning to normal now, after a global outage lasting roughly 40 minutes. However, some users...
The Next Web
Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs and other services go down simultaneously in multiple countries
Not much more to update yet but we’re seeing and getting word from others that multiple Google services have gone down. Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, Google...
TechCrunch
