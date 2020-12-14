Bill on lines of Andhra Pradesh’s Disha Act tabled in Maharashtra Assembly
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The bill, named ‘Shakti’ and modelled on the Disha Act in Andhra Pradesh, provides for completion of investigation and filing of chargesheet within 15 days, and completion of trial in 30 days.
