Bill on lines of Andhra Pradesh’s Disha Act tabled in Maharashtra Assembly

Hindu Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
The bill, named ‘Shakti’ and modelled on the Disha Act in Andhra Pradesh, provides for completion of investigation and filing of chargesheet within 15 days, and completion of trial in 30 days.
Bill on lines of Andhra Pradesh's Disha Act tabled in Maharashtra assembly

 State home minister Anil Deshmukh tabled the Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2020, as well as Maharashtra Exclusive Special Court...
