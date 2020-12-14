|
|
News24.com | Not practical to close Cape Town's beaches – it's an 'artificial crisis', says City's JP Smith
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Mission impossible – this is how Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith describes enforcing a beach closure in Cape Town.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Crime town hall addresses issues
Kansas City, Missouri, leaders speak address issues of violence in the city at a town hall meeting.
Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:44Published
|