Spain Projects Achieving COVID-19 Herd Immunity By Next Summer

Newsy Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoA Spanish official projects the country will achieve herd immunity against coronavirus in five or six months.

In an interview with the newspaper Publico— Health Minister Salvador Illa said Spain will begin its vaccination program in January. 

He projected Spain will vaccinate two-thirds of the...
