Country Superstar Charley Pride Dies At 86

Newsy Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoCountry music superstar Charley Pride has died at 86 years old. 

He was one of country music’s first Black superstars, selling millions of records, and became the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000. 

A public relations firm said Pride died Saturday of complications from...
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Charley Pride, Country Music Superstar, Dies at 86

Charley Pride, Country Music Superstar, Dies at 86 02:23

 Charley Pride, the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, has died. (12-12-20)

