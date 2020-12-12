Global  
 

FDA Grants Emergency Approval To Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

Newsy Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe Food and Drug Administration has granted Emergency Approval for Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine. This makes it the first vaccine ever to get emergency approval in the U.S. 

Pfizer’s vaccine uses a new technology called messenger RNA, or MRNA. When injected, the RNA enters healthy cells, where it makes...
 'The New York Times' reports the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the approval on Friday night.

