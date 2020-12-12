FDA Grants Emergency Approval To Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () Watch VideoThe Food and Drug Administration has granted Emergency Approval for Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine. This makes it the first vaccine ever to get emergency approval in the U.S.
Pfizer’s vaccine uses a new technology called messenger RNA, or MRNA. When injected, the RNA enters healthy cells, where it makes...
FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn: "We worked quickly based on the urgency of this pandemic, not because of any other external pressure." While discussing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine emergency use..