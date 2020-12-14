Global  
 

Biden Statement Marking 8 Years Since Shooting At Sandy Hook Elementary School

Eurasia Review Monday, 14 December 2020
Biden Statement Marking 8 Years Since Shooting At Sandy Hook Elementary SchoolTo the grandparents, parents, siblings, children, spouses, and fellow broken and healing hearts of Sandy Hook, I know. No matter how long it’s been, every time you talk about it, you relive it as though you just heard the news. Eight years later, I know the pain never fully heals.

I think about how that day eight years ago...
