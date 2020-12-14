|
Report: Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 years
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105 years. Citing three people familiar with the decision, The New...
Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name
Cleveland to Drop 'Indians'
From MLB Name.
The team has not yet commented on the name change, but said it did not dispute the initial report by 'The New York Times.'.
The "Indians" name was..
Cleveland baseball to drop 'Indians' name - NYT
Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians will change their team nickname amid criticism that the moniker, which has been in place since 1915, is racist, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Ryan..
