Report: Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 years

Monday, 14 December 2020
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105 years. Citing three people familiar with the decision, The New...
News video: What Should the Cleveland Baseball Team's New Name Be?

What Should the Cleveland Baseball Team's New Name Be? 02:16

 After 105 years, the Cleveland Indians will change their name.

Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name [Video]

Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name

Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name. The team has not yet commented on the name change, but said it did not dispute the initial report by 'The New York Times.'. The "Indians" name was..

Cleveland baseball to drop 'Indians' name - NYT [Video]

Cleveland baseball to drop 'Indians' name - NYT

Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians will change their team nickname amid criticism that the moniker, which has been in place since 1915, is racist, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Ryan..

MLB's Cleveland franchise to drop Indians name, according to reports [Video]

MLB's Cleveland franchise to drop Indians name, according to reports

Major League Baseball's Cleveland franchise to drop Indians name, according to reports

Baseball: Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 years

Baseball: Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 years The Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105 years.Citing three people familiar with the decision, The New York Times reported today that the team is...
AP source: Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 years

AP source: Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 years The New York Times reported Sunday night that the Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105 years.
MLB's Cleveland Indians Are Changing Their Team Name, According to A Report

 The Cleveland Indians have made their decision regarding their team name and it is indeed changing. The NY Times announced the news this weekend, saying that...
