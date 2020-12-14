Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US officials scramble to deal with suspected Russian hack of government agencies

Upworthy Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
US officials suspect that Russian-linked hackers were behind the recent data breach of multiple federal agencies, including the Treasury...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Russian Hackers Breach US Government

Russian Hackers Breach US Government 01:25

 Russian Hackers , Breach US Government. On Dec. 13, a Commerce Department spokesman confirmed that hackers targeted multiple American companies and agencies. including cybersecurity company FireEye. The White House National Security Council is also looking into a possible breach at the Treasury...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Large-scale hack of the US Treasury [Video]

Large-scale hack of the US Treasury

A big concern this morning after a large-scale hack of the US Treasury and Commerce Departments. US officials telling ABC News that Russian government hackers were behind the attack.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:06Published
Russian Hackers Suspected In Cyber Attack At Federal Agencies [Video]

Russian Hackers Suspected In Cyber Attack At Federal Agencies

Hackers broke into computer networks of U.S. federal agencies, including the Commerce Department and the Treasury Department. The hacks were revealed just days after U-S officials warned that cyber..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:27Published
The US Charged 6 Russian Hackers [Video]

The US Charged 6 Russian Hackers

Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images The United States accused six Russian government officials of orchestrating a string of high-profile cyberattacks that caused billions of dollars in damage in..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

What's Known About The Latest Hack Of Government Agencies

 President Trump keeps repeating baseless claims that his opponents broke into election systems. But he hasn't commented on the suspected Russian hack of U.S....
NPR

US agencies, companies secure networks after huge hack

 US government agencies and private companies rushed to secure their computer networks following the disclosure of a sophisticated and long-running...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Newsmax

Russian Hack, Undetected Since Spring, Upends Government Agencies

 The Pentagon, intelligence agencies, nuclear labs and Fortune 500 companies use software that was found to have been compromised by Russian hackers. The sweep of...
NYTimes.com