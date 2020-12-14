US officials scramble to deal with suspected Russian hack of government agencies
Monday, 14 December 2020 (
2 days ago) US officials suspect that Russian-linked hackers were behind the recent data breach of multiple federal agencies, including the Treasury...
2 days ago
Russian Hackers , Breach US Government.
On Dec. 13, a Commerce Department spokesman confirmed that hackers targeted multiple American companies and agencies.
including cybersecurity company FireEye.
The White House National Security Council
is also looking into a possible breach
at the Treasury...
Russian Hackers Breach US Government 01:25
Large-scale hack of the US Treasury
A big concern this morning after a large-scale hack of the US Treasury and Commerce Departments. US officials telling ABC News that Russian government hackers were behind the attack.
2 days ago
Russian Hackers Suspected In Cyber Attack At Federal Agencies
Hackers broke into computer networks of U.S. federal agencies, including the Commerce Department and the Treasury Department. The hacks were revealed just days after U-S officials warned that cyber..
3 days ago
The US Charged 6 Russian Hackers
Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images The United States accused six Russian government officials of orchestrating a string of high-profile cyberattacks that caused billions of dollars in damage in..
October 19, 2020
