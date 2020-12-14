Global  
 

New Covid variant detected in over 1000 patients in London and responsible for faster uncontrolled spread in the capital

Upworthy Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks at a briefing as London prepares to move into tier three.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: London traders react to the tier three coronavirus restrictions

London traders react to the tier three coronavirus restrictions 03:01

 Andy Jones, owner of Jones & Sons restaurant in Dalston and Sarah Weir,managing director of Cattivo in Brixton reacts to news that London has movedinto tier three restrictions. A new coronavirus variant is spreading rapidlythrough southern England, with London and parts of the commuter belt...

