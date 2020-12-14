|
The Electoral College is voting to cement Joe Biden's victory over Trump
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Joe Biden is projected to win 306 votes in the Electoral College on Monday, cementing his victory over incumbent President Donald Trump.
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
Electoral College Set To Meet 01:18
Electors will cast their ballots, beginning the process of making the election results official, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
