Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Electoral College is voting to cement Joe Biden's victory over Trump

Upworthy Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Joe Biden is projected to win 306 votes in the Electoral College on Monday, cementing his victory over incumbent President Donald Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Electoral College Set To Meet

Electoral College Set To Meet 01:18

 Electors will cast their ballots, beginning the process of making the election results official, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Electoral College Meeting Monday To Formally Choose Joe Biden As Next President [Video]

Electoral College Meeting Monday To Formally Choose Joe Biden As Next President

Presidential electors are meeting across the United States today to formally choose Joe Biden as the nation's next president. President Trump still refuses to concede the election following weeks of..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:47Published
Electoral College To Formally Cast Ballots Making Joe Biden President-Elect [Video]

Electoral College To Formally Cast Ballots Making Joe Biden President-Elect

President Donald Trump still refuss to concede the election following weeks of legal challenges that have been dismissed. Skyler Henry reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:44Published
Idaho presidential electors meet Monday [Video]

Idaho presidential electors meet Monday

Happening Monday, Idaho's presidential electors are set to meet.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Electoral College meets to confirm Joe Biden’s victory in US election

 Presidential electors are meeting across the United States to formally choose Joe Biden as the nation’s next president.
Belfast Telegraph

Trump's coup is failing but American democracy is still on the critical list

 The electoral college will confirm Joe Biden’s victory on Monday but Donald Trump’s fact-phobic hold on the Republican party holds firm
Upworthy

US Electoral College set to confirm Joe Biden win

 The results of the November 3 vote have been certified by each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The results confirm an easy victory for Biden, with...
IndiaTimes