FDA Authorizes the First at-Home Over-the-Counter Coronavirus Test FDA Authorizes the First at-Home Over-the-Counter Coronavirus Test. The Ellume COVID-19 Home Test was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Dec. 15. It can be bought without a..

Methodist begins administering COVID-19 vaccines One COVID-19 vaccine is now in Omaha and being administered to frontline healthcare workers and first responders. On Wednesday, Methodist Health Systems began administering it.

Douglas Co. Board of Health Dir. Dr. Pour gives vaccine update Dr. Adi Pour updated the Douglas County Board on COVID-19 vaccine distributions. The first round of vaccinations are being administered to frontline healthcare workers.

Delaware receives its first COVID-19 vaccines, will begin vaccinating hospital workers within 24 hours The first people to receive the vaccine will be front-line health care workers who come in most frequent contact with COVID-19 patients.

Delawareonline 2 days ago





First health care workers get vaccine: 'I don't want to take up an ICU bed' This infectious-disease physician and hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center was among the first front-line health care workers to get the Covid-19...

bizjournals 9 hours ago