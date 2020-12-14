Man who hurled trailer hitch at Indigenous woman in Thunder Bay found guilty of manslaughter

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Eastvale Man Charged In Cold Case Pleads Not Guilty To Rape, Kidnapping



An Eastvale man accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old Riverside woman 25 years ago pleaded not guilty Tuesday to forcible rape and kidnapping charges. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:31 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Verdict expected in trial of Thunder Bay man who threw trailer hitch at Indigenous woman A judge is set to rule Monday on whether a man who threw a trailer hitch at an Indigenous woman should be found guilty of manslaughter.

CP24 1 day ago



Guilty verdict in Thunder Bay trailer hitch manslaughter trial A Thunder Bay judge has found Brayden Bushby guilty of manslaughter for throwing a trailer hitch at an Indigenous woman.

CBC.ca 40 minutes ago



