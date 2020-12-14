Global  
 

Man who hurled trailer hitch at Indigenous woman in Thunder Bay found guilty of manslaughter

CTV News Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
A man in Thunder Bay, Ont. has been found guilty of manslaughter after throwing a trailer hitch from a moving vehicle that hit Barbara Kentner, 34, who died months later.
