Man who hurled trailer hitch at Indigenous woman in Thunder Bay found guilty of manslaughter
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
A man in Thunder Bay, Ont. has been found guilty of manslaughter after throwing a trailer hitch from a moving vehicle that hit Barbara Kentner, 34, who died months later.
A man in Thunder Bay, Ont. has been found guilty of manslaughter after throwing a trailer hitch from a moving vehicle that hit Barbara Kentner, 34, who died months later.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources