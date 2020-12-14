Canada Administers Its 1st COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Monday, 14 December 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Canada joins the United Kingdom and the United States as the first Western countries to provide the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, as the coronavirus pandemic rages toward winter. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Canada approves first COVID-19 vaccine; expects inoculations next week Canada on Wednesday approved its first COVID-19 vaccine and said initial shots will be delivered and administered across the country starting next week, while...

Japan Today 5 days ago





