Canada Administers Its 1st COVID-19 Vaccine Shots

NPR Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Canada joins the United Kingdom and the United States as the first Western countries to provide the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, as the coronavirus pandemic rages toward winter.
