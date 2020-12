You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How Americans are staying optimistic as we head into the end of the year



Since over half (55%) say 2020 was the worst year of their lives, Americans are holding their loved ones tighter as they look to close out the year with a sense of optimism, according to new research.A.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 2 weeks ago COVID at Christmas: France to ease restrictions; Spain's rule of six and Germany's mini-amnesty



President Emmanuel Macron has said France will start to ease its strict national lockdown with the reopening of shops. In Spain government is to propose a somewhat different Christmas and New Year.. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 03:11 Published 3 weeks ago How Americans are embracing new traditions for the 2020 holiday season



As states talk about increased restrictions, and holiday travel plans are compromised, it's clear that the 2020 holiday season will feel very different from what preceded it in 2019. But while we may.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 3 weeks ago