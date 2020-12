You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 144



The UK Covid-19 death total stands at 64,267 as almost 71 million people havenow been infected with the virus worldwide. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 1 day ago Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 519



The UK Covid-19 death total stands at 64,026 as more than 71 million peoplehave now been infected with the virus worldwide. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 2 days ago FDA Issues Emergency Approval for Pfizer COVID Vaccine



FDA Issues Emergency Approval , for Pfizer COVID Vaccine. 'The New York Times' reports the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the approval on Friday night. An initial 2.9 million doses.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03 Published 3 days ago