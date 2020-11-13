Why Airbnb Stock Crashed This Morning
Monday, 14 December 2020 (
3 hours ago) No sooner does Airbnb IPO, than it gets downgraded.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
DoorDash blows past IPO price in stellar debut
Shares of food delivery start-up DoorDash opened 80 percent higher in a blockbuster debut that gave it a $70 billion market value in one of the biggest stock debuts of the year. Conway G. Gittens..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31 Published 5 days ago
Airbnb hikes IPO price range
Airbnb Inc expects to raise up to $3.09 billion in a stock market launch later this week after boosting its price range, capping a stunning recovery in its fortunes after it was heavily damaged by the..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:18 Published 1 week ago
DoorDash IPO filing shows surging revenue growth
DoorDash, the U.S. food delivery startup backed by SoftBank Group, made public on Friday its regulatory filing for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, setting the stage for a blockbuster IPO..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30 Published on November 13, 2020
Related news from verified sources