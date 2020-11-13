Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why Airbnb Stock Crashed This Morning

Upworthy Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
No sooner does Airbnb IPO, than it gets downgraded.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

DoorDash blows past IPO price in stellar debut [Video]

DoorDash blows past IPO price in stellar debut

Shares of food delivery start-up DoorDash opened 80 percent higher in a blockbuster debut that gave it a $70 billion market value in one of the biggest stock debuts of the year. Conway G. Gittens..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
Airbnb hikes IPO price range [Video]

Airbnb hikes IPO price range

Airbnb Inc expects to raise up to $3.09 billion in a stock market launch later this week after boosting its price range, capping a stunning recovery in its fortunes after it was heavily damaged by the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:18Published
DoorDash IPO filing shows surging revenue growth [Video]

DoorDash IPO filing shows surging revenue growth

DoorDash, the U.S. food delivery startup backed by SoftBank Group, made public on Friday its regulatory filing for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, setting the stage for a blockbuster IPO..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Airbnb stock more than doubles after IPO, making it worth more than larger rival Booking

 In the biggest IPO of the year so far, Airbnb Inc. shares more than doubled in their stock market debut Thursday morning, pushing the...
Upworthy

Investors double down on tech stocks in massive DoorDash, Airbnb, C3.ai IPOs

 Editor’s note: Get this free weekly recap of TechCrunch news that any startup can use by email every Saturday morning (7 a.m. PT). Subscribe here. Maybe it...
TechCrunch

DoorDash IPO price raised above US$100 per share ahead of imminent float

 DoorDash Inc, America’s largest food delivery firm, has raised the price for its initial public offering (IPO) once again just before its shares begin...
Proactive Investors