You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Dec. 7-Dec. 13, 2020



The latest hospital data shows 1,659 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 25 fewer than Wednesday with 241 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:25 Published 4 days ago Parkland Hospital In Dallas Offers Follow-Up Clinic For COVID-19 Patients



COVID-19 patients fortunate enough to recuperate with medical care inside Dallas' Parkland Hospital may still need health assistance. That's where the hospital's follow-up clinic comes in. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:39 Published 4 days ago GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of December 9, 2020



The latest hospital data shows 1,684 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 71 fewer than Tuesday with 205 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:37 Published 5 days ago