Azerbaijan Politicians And Experts Demand Russian Peacekeepers Be Withdrawn – OpEd Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

In an open letter addressed to the UN, the European Parliament, PACE, OSCE and NATO, a group of Azerbaijani politicians and experts argue that Russian peacekeepers in Qarabagh must be withdrawn because their presence represents a flagrant violation of international law.



Under international law, they point out, no country that...

