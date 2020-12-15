More Than Half Unlikely To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Under Emergency Use Authorization

The US government has ordered another 100 million doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine. This brings the total number of vaccines ordered to 200 million, says Business Insider. If the vaccine receives emergency-use authorization from the FDA, Moderna plans to deliver. The delivery will be for 20...
Logistics majors UPS and FedEx are participating in the initial delivery of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses as the United States is set to begin...