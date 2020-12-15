Global  
 

More Than Half Unlikely To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Under Emergency Use Authorization

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
The first COVID-19 vaccine has received emergency use authorization. Yet a key question remains: Will U.S. adults be willing to get it?

A new study led by a Virginia Commonwealth University professor is among the first to examine the psychological and social predictors of U.S. adults' willingness to get a future COVID-19...
