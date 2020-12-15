Global  
 

South Korea bans the flying of propaganda leaflets to North Korea

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
South Korea bans the flying of propaganda leaflets to North KoreaSouth Korea's parliament on Monday (local time) approved contentious legislation criminalising the flying of propaganda leaflets by balloon toward North Korea, despite fierce criticism that the country is sacrificing freedom of expression...
