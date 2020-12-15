South Korea bans the flying of propaganda leaflets to North Korea

Human rights activists oppose the new ban on sending anti-North Korea leaflets over the border.

Japan's daily coronavirus cases have exceeded 3000 for the first time while the government delays stricter measures for fear of hurting the economy ahead of the..

Nearly half the 15-member U.N. Security Council plan to raise the issue of rights abuses in North Korea during a closed-door meeting on Friday -- a move likely..

N. Korea wasted chance with Trump: U.S. envoy Pyongyang squandered an opportunity to fundamentally reinvent its relationship with the United States during Donald Trump's presidency, Washington's top North Korea envoy said on Thursday. Olivia Chan reports.

The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lambasted South Korea's foreign minister for questioning the North’s claim to be coronavirus free,..

China gave COVID-19 vaccine to Kim Jong Un: analyst China provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Gloria Tso reports.

Pandemic: South Korea, Japan face changes to everyday life



South Korea orders new restrictions as COVID-19 spike continues



