Trump antagonizes Republicans with Georgia fundraising ploy

Upworthy Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Emails and texts raising cash for Trump's PAC have rankled Republicans, who want cash to flow directly to Georgia's endangered GOP senators.
