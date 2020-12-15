Trump antagonizes Republicans with Georgia fundraising ploy

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump holds rally for Georgia Senate elections



Speaking in support of Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, the president again repeated unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 02:04 Published 1 week ago Trump keeps up baseless fraud claims in Georgia



U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday (December 5) for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party feared could end up hurting, not helping, their chances by.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39 Published 1 week ago Trump campaigns in Georgia for Republican senators



In a speech to his supporters, U.S President Donald Trump told the chanting crowd that he came to southern Georgia on Saturday (December 5) on behalf of Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:41 Published 1 week ago