US President-elect Joe Biden says 'democracy prevailed' as Electoral College confirms election win
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
US President-elect Joe Biden says "democracy prevailed" as electors nationwide cast votes affirming his victory in last month's election, saying the country's governing principles were "pushed, tested, threatened" but did not crumble.In...
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
