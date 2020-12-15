Global  
 

US President-elect Joe Biden says 'democracy prevailed' as Electoral College confirms election win

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
US President-elect Joe Biden says 'democracy prevailed' as Electoral College confirms election winUS President-elect Joe Biden says "democracy prevailed" as electors nationwide cast votes affirming his victory in last month's election, saying the country's governing principles were "pushed, tested, threatened" but did not crumble.In...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Electoral College confirms Biden's win over Trump

Electoral College confirms Biden's win over Trump 02:35

 Democrat Joe Biden on Monday won the state-by-state Electoral College vote that formally determines the U.S. presidency, all but ending President Donald Trump's floundering campaign to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

12/14: Red and Blue

 The Road Ahead' for Pres. elect Joe Biden; Fallout from A.G. William Barr's resignation
CBS News

Lawmaker quits GOP over bid to overturn Biden's win

 "It is unacceptable for political candidates to treat our election system as though we are a third-world nation," he said.
CBS News

Republicans acknowledge Biden as president-elect after Electoral College

 Biden secured 306 electoral college votes, well over the 270 he needed to affirm his victory.
CBS News

Who are Arizona's electors? [Video]

Who are Arizona's electors?

Arizona's election electors cast their votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday. Who are Arizona's electors?

President-elect Biden calls election win a 'clear victory' after Electoral College vote [Video]

President-elect Biden calls election win a 'clear victory' after Electoral College vote

President-elect Joe Biden officially secured the presidency after the Electoral College met to give him and Vice President-elect Harris 306 votes.

Electoral College vote formally confirms Biden’s victory in Colorado [Video]

Electoral College vote formally confirms Biden’s victory in Colorado

Colorado’s nine electors met at the state Capitol building on Monday to officially cast their Electoral College votes for the next president of the United States of America.

US President-elect Joe Biden claims Electoral College victory

 Democrat Joe Biden called on Americans to “turn the page” on the Trump era in a prime-time speech hours after prevailing over the Republican in the...
Biden Blasts Republicans Who Signed Onto Effort to Overturn Election: ‘Unprecedented Assault on Our Democracy’

 President-elect *Joe Biden* spoke hours after the electoral college affirmed his victory, saying that democracy triumphed, while making a point of calling out...
Electoral College to affirm Biden's victory as Trump remains defiant

 President-elect Joe Biden will be one step closer to the White House as members of the Electoral College meet today to affirm his victory. However, President...
