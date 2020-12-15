Global  
 

Attorney General William Barr resigns after recent clashes with Trump, still defends president

Tuesday, 15 December 2020
William Barr, who has served as President Donald Trump's most effective shield and advocate for broad presidential authority, is leaving...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: William Barr to Step Down as US Attorney General

William Barr to Step Down as US Attorney General 01:12

 William Barr to Step Down , as US Attorney General. President Donald Trump announced Barr's departure via Twitter. Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, , Donald Trump, via Twitter . he has done an outstanding...

Barr Praises Trump On His Way Out [Video]

Barr Praises Trump On His Way Out

US Attorney General William Barr is stepping down on December 23. The Attorney General sent a resignation letter to Pres. Donald Trump. "Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the..

Attorney General William Barr Resigns [Video]

Attorney General William Barr Resigns

Attorney General William Barr Resigns

William Barr Out As Attorney General [Video]

William Barr Out As Attorney General

In the waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency, Attorney General William Barr is out of a job.

Bill Barr’s Resignation Sparks Joy on Both Sides of the Aisle

Bill Barr’s Resignation Sparks Joy on Both Sides of the Aisle Attorney General William Barr announced his resignation from the role on Monday, President Trump announced, sparking joy on both sides of the political...
Donald Trump says attorney general William Barr will leave before Christmas

 US attorney general William Barr, one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies, is resigning amid lingering tension over the president’s baseless claims of...
Barr To Leave DOJ Before Christmas

 Attorney General William Barr will be leaving the Justice Department before Christmas. President Trump tweeted that Barr will be replaced by the Deputy Attorney...
