'New variant' of coronavirus identified in Britain, growing faster
Tuesday, 15 December 2020
13 hours ago) A new variant of coronavirus has been found which is growing faster in some parts of England, British MPs have been told.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said at least 60 different local authorities had recorded COVID-19 infections caused by the new variant, the BBC reported on Monday.
He said the World Health Organization ...
A new variant of coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, has been identified in the UK and may be growing faster than existing variants of the virus, according to health secretary Matt Hancock. It’s thought the new variant could be the cause of rising infection rates in London and the south of England,...
