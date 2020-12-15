Global  
 

'New variant' of coronavirus identified in Britain, growing faster

Mid-Day Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
A new variant of coronavirus has been found which is growing faster in some parts of England, British MPs have been told.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said at least 60 different local authorities had recorded COVID-19 infections caused by the new variant, the BBC reported on Monday.

He said the World Health Organization...
