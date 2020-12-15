Global  
 

8 at 8 with David Light: Tuesday, December 15

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Eight lovely morsels of local news and discussion for you to digest at 8am, it can only be [email protected] with David Light. Today we look over a first-person UAE vaccination drive account, DSF gold promotions and why Jason Atherton thinks Dubai's restaurants should be in the Michelin guide.
