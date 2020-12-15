US election: In a first, leading Republicans call Joe Biden president-elect
For the first time, a groundswell of leading Republicans said today that Democrat Joe Biden is the winner of the US presidential election after the Electoral College certified the vote.With states affirming the results, the Republicans...
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
US election: Putin congratulates Biden after electoral college winThe Russian leader says he is "ready for collaboration" after the US result is confirmed.
BBC News
President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory made official in final vote countPresident-elect Joe Biden won the Electoral College's official vote count, marking his victory in the 2020 election. Nikole Killion reports from Wilmington,..
CBS News
Attorney General Barr resigns minutes after Electoral College formalizes President-elect Biden's winAs the Trump administration comes to a close, Attorney General William Barr is the latest Cabinet member to resign from office. Although sources tell CBS News..
CBS News
Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's Victory
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
‘Faith in Our Institutions Held’Biden passes an electoral milestone as the Republicans’ dam cracks: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
No Labels, Planning Centrist Push in New Congress, Taps Larry HoganThe bipartisan organization has selected the Maryland governor, a Republican, as a leader, ramping up its campaign to influence the new Congress.
NYTimes.com
'Democracy prevailed': Biden after official win
Biden addresses the nation: "The will of the people prevailed"President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday night, after the Electoral College affirmed his victory in November's election. CBSN political reporter..
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
More vaccines, Biden's Georgia trip, Obamacare enrollment: 5 things to know TuesdayHundreds more hospitals will get the COVID-19 vaccine, Biden heads to Georgia to campaign with the Democrats and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com
Inside Biden’s Struggle to Manage Factions in the Democratic PartyThe competition for senior offices has strained valuable political alliances, vexing some of Joe Biden’s key supporters from the Democratic primary contest.
NYTimes.com
Trump says U.S. Attorney General Barr resigns
United States Electoral College Institution that officially elects both the President and Vice President of the United States
Russia's Vladimir Putin congratulates Joe Biden on winning US electionRussian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election after weeks of holding out.Putin's message to Biden..
New Zealand Herald
'Democracy prevailed': Joe Biden hits out at Trump as US Electoral College confirms him as president
