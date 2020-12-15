Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election: In a first, leading Republicans call Joe Biden president-elect

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
US election: In a first, leading Republicans call Joe Biden president-electFor the first time, a groundswell of leading Republicans said today that Democrat Joe Biden is the winner of the US presidential election after the Electoral College certified the vote.With states affirming the results, the Republicans...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

US election: Putin congratulates Biden after electoral college win

 The Russian leader says he is "ready for collaboration" after the US result is confirmed.
BBC News

President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory made official in final vote count

 President-elect Joe Biden won the Electoral College's official vote count, marking his victory in the 2020 election. Nikole Killion reports from Wilmington,..
CBS News

Attorney General Barr resigns minutes after Electoral College formalizes President-elect Biden's win

 As the Trump administration comes to a close, Attorney General William Barr is the latest Cabinet member to resign from office. Although sources tell CBS News..
CBS News
Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's Victory [Video]

Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's Victory

On Monday, the Electoral College officially cast their votes to push President-elect Joseph R. Biden past the 270 threshold to the White House.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

‘Faith in Our Institutions Held’

 Biden passes an electoral milestone as the Republicans’ dam cracks: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

No Labels, Planning Centrist Push in New Congress, Taps Larry Hogan

 The bipartisan organization has selected the Maryland governor, a Republican, as a leader, ramping up its campaign to influence the new Congress.
NYTimes.com
'Democracy prevailed': Biden after official win [Video]

'Democracy prevailed': Biden after official win

Democrat Joe Biden called on Americans to "turn the page" on the Trump era in a prime-time speech on Monday (December 14), hours after prevailing over the Republican in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that officially determines the U.S. presidency.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:37Published

Biden addresses the nation: "The will of the people prevailed"

 President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday night, after the Electoral College affirmed his victory in November's election. CBSN political reporter..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

More vaccines, Biden's Georgia trip, Obamacare enrollment: 5 things to know Tuesday

 Hundreds more hospitals will get the COVID-19 vaccine, Biden heads to Georgia to campaign with the Democrats and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

Inside Biden’s Struggle to Manage Factions in the Democratic Party

 The competition for senior offices has strained valuable political alliances, vexing some of Joe Biden’s key supporters from the Democratic primary contest.
NYTimes.com
Trump says U.S. Attorney General Barr resigns [Video]

Trump says U.S. Attorney General Barr resigns

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will step down next week, he said on Monday, shortly after the Electoral College confirmed President Donald Trump's loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:42Published

United States Electoral College United States Electoral College Institution that officially elects both the President and Vice President of the United States

Russia's Vladimir Putin congratulates Joe Biden on winning US election

 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election after weeks of holding out.Putin's message to Biden..
New Zealand Herald
'Democracy prevailed': Joe Biden hits out at Trump as US Electoral College confirms him as president [Video]

'Democracy prevailed': Joe Biden hits out at Trump as US Electoral College confirms him as president

The vote on Monday night marked the formal election loss for incumbent Donald Trump, who has continued to tout baseless fraud accusations.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:40Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden's victory confirmed by electoral college | Trump time up | Oneindia News [Video]

Joe Biden's victory confirmed by electoral college | Trump time up | Oneindia News

The electoral college has confirmed the victory of Joe Biden in the US Presidential election of 2020. With the confirmation of the November result, Donald Trump's efforts at overturning the election..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published
Electoral College certifies Joe Biden as president-elect with 306 votes [Video]

Electoral College certifies Joe Biden as president-elect with 306 votes

The Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the next US presidenton Monday, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-staterepudiation of President Donald Trump’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
SPECIAL REPORT: President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation after the Electoral College voted to solidify his victory in the [Video]

SPECIAL REPORT: President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation after the Electoral College voted to solidify his victory in the

President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday evening after the Electoral College voted to solidify his victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 17:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump supporters clash at Washington rally

 Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump returned to Washington for weekend rallies to back his desperate efforts to subvert the election that he lost...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNew Zealand HeraldDenver Post

Big Media priming the public for a fake, pretentious VIRTUAL Biden inauguration on January 20

 (Natural News) Joe Biden wants to be the first US president to be inaugurated on a VIRTUAL stage. The seventy-eight-year-old, showing signs of cognitive decline,...
NaturalNews.com

Trump blasts AG Barr over Hunter Biden probe secrecy, condemns Supreme Court order tossing election challenge

 President Donald Trump lashed out at targets he blames for costing him the presidential election against Joe Biden. Nearly all of them...
Upworthy Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph