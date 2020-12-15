Global  
 

Michigan Rep. Paul Mitchell quits Republican Party over Trump's election fraud claims

Tuesday, 15 December 2020
Michigan Rep. Paul Mitchell is quitting the Republican Party in disgust over President Trump's "unacceptable" election fraud claims.
