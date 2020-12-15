Global  
 

Reconciliation delayed and anti-Indigenous racism rising: TRC commissioners

CTV News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Five years after the Truth and Reconciliation Commission issued its final report, commissioners Murray Sinclair, Wilton Littlechild and Marie Wilson are coming together to voice their concerns about the slow pace of reconciliation in Canada.
