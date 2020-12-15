Global  
 

Russia's Vladimir Putin congratulates Joe Biden on winning US election

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Russia's Vladimir Putin congratulates Joe Biden on winning US electionRussian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election after weeks of holding out.Putin's message to Biden came a day after the Electoral College confirmed Biden as the nation's...
Vladimir Putin

Joe Biden

United States Electoral College

