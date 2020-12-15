Montreal mother, 42, has a message after nearly dying of COVID-19: Skip Christmas Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

As Quebecers grumbled and haggled this month over COVID-19 restrictions, Chrissy Fredovitch could only watch -- the previously healthy 42-year-old mother was in the ICU, unable to speak. She took to social media instead to plead with her friends. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

