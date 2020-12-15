Montreal mother, 42, has a message after nearly dying of COVID-19: Skip Christmas
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
As Quebecers grumbled and haggled this month over COVID-19 restrictions, Chrissy Fredovitch could only watch -- the previously healthy 42-year-old mother was in the ICU, unable to speak. She took to social media instead to plead with her friends.
As Quebecers grumbled and haggled this month over COVID-19 restrictions, Chrissy Fredovitch could only watch -- the previously healthy 42-year-old mother was in the ICU, unable to speak. She took to social media instead to plead with her friends.
|
|
You Might Like