Majority of Canadians support holiday lockdown to fight COVID-19: poll Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

A new poll suggests a majority of Canadians support the idea of a lockdown on non-essential businesses and services during the holidays to fight a surge in new COVID-19 cases across the country. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources '2/3rd majority in West Bengal...': Rajnath Singh on BJP-TMC fight #HTLS2020



Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India, and former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party commented on the party's prospects in the West Bengal Assembly elections next year. Speaking at the 18th.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:36 Published 3 weeks ago

