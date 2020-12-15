Global  
 

Majority of Canadians support holiday lockdown to fight COVID-19: poll

CTV News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
A new poll suggests a majority of Canadians support the idea of a lockdown on non-essential businesses and services during the holidays to fight a surge in new COVID-19 cases across the country.
