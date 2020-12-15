Global  
 

Biden heads to Georgia aiming to get Democrats a Senate majority

Upworthy Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden is traveling to Georgia on Tuesday, aiming to boost Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and...
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Early voting starts for Georgia's Senate run-off races

Early voting starts for Georgia's Senate run-off races 00:34

 Early voting for two Senate runoff elections in Georgia, which will decide control of the US Senate, started Monday, December 14.The contests pit Democratic hopefuls Jon Ossoff and Rev.

